‘Tainted’ Periyar Univ V-C’s launching unauthorised tech courses atrocious, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has strongly condemned Periyar University's recent move to launch immersive technology programmes in collaboration with private institutions.

In a statement, he criticised the university's lack of authorisation to offer engineering and technology degrees such as BTech and BSc in immersive technology, calling it a threat to students' future.

Anbumani highlighted that the university had previously attempted similar collaborations in 2023–24, despite the then Higher Education Minister Ponmudy confirming that the university lacked permission. He raised concerns over private firms conducting student admissions and collecting exorbitant fees — up to Rs 2 lakhs annually — using the university's name and infrastructure, while sharing only a fraction with the institution.

Calling it both illegal and socially unjust, he questioned how the State government could allow such practices while simultaneously investigating the university's Vice Chancellor for alleged misconduct. He demanded that a government-appointed commission probe the irregularities and sought awareness campaigns by AICTE and the State to protect students.

He warned that allowing such privatised models would lead to the gradual corporatisation of public universities and urged students not to jeopardise their futures by enrolling in these unauthorised courses.