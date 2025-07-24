Tailor Raja arrested in 2 murder cases

COIMBATORE: Terror suspect Tailor Raja, who is lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison for his involvement in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast case, was formally arrested in two other murder cases on Thursday.

The Madurai wing of ATS sleuths served the orders to Raja at the Coimbatore Central Prison regarding his arrest in connection with the murder of jailor Jayaprakash in Madurai in 1997. Similarly, the Nagore police also served arrest orders for his involvement in the Sayeeda murder case in Nagore in 1996.

The police from Madurai are likely to take Raja into custody soon to question him in connection with the murder case. Meanwhile, Raja was produced virtually in the special court in the bomb blast case. The judge adjourned the hearing to August 7.

A member of the banned terror outfit Al-Umma, Raja was arrested by a special team of ATS from Vijayapuram district in Karnataka on 9 July. Hailing from Bilal Estate in South Ukkadam in Coimbatore, Raja was known by various names such as Sadiq alias ‘Valarntha’ Raja, alias Shajahan Abdul Majid Makandar, and Shahjahan Shaik.