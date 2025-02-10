Tahsildar directed to take action against individual for fraudulently obtaining community certificate in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: District Level Vigilance Committee, Tirunelveli, directed the Tahsildar of Nanguneri taluk to initiate appropriate action against A Piramanayagam as per rules in force, including criminal action for furnishing false information to fraudulently obtain Most Backward Class (MBC) community certificate, sources said on Sunday.

Piramanayagam neither had documentary evidence to prove his claims of community status nor did the customs and traditions claimed to be practiced by the individual match with his claims.

Therefore, the Committee after carefully examining all available records and statements given by the individual, unanimously decided that Piramanayagam does not belong to ‘Most Backward Classes–Hindu-Isai Vellalar’ community and the community certificate dated May 29, 1992 and issued by the then Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, Nanguneri taluk, Tirunelveli district is ‘not genuine’ and hence directs its immediate cancellation.