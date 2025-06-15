Tagging #nomorewars, Stalin slams Israel for reckless attack on Iran

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday called out the "reckless aggression" of Israel against Iran and said that the violent path of Israel must be condemned, and the world must push for restraint, justice and diplomacy.

Probably, first among the chief ministers of the country to deem the unilateral attack of Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Israel's strikes on Iran are a reckless act of aggression that risks igniting a wider war."

Seizing the opportunity to also register his disapprobation of the indiscriminate Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, Stalin, in a message posted on his 'X' handle on Saturday evening, said, "Coupled with the continued bombardment of Gaza and the suffering of Palestinian civilians, this violent path must be condemned. The world must push for restraint, justice, and meaningful diplomacy."

The Chief Minister wrapped up his censuring of the escalating tension in West Asia with a parting hashtag, "#NoMoreWars."