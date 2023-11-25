TADA convict granted 28 days leave to arrange resources for children education

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted 28 days of ordinary leave to a 50-year-old life convict to enable him to mobilize funds and to make arrangements for the continuation of the studies of his four children.

Petitioner S Veembu from Cuddalore moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to grant 28 days ordinary leave to her husband Senthilkumar, who is a convict under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities - Prevention Act (TADA), serving his life term in central prison, Cuddalore.

The petitioner contended that she is unable to meet out the educational expenses of all her children, as her husband has been in prison since 2012. Therefore, she has approached the MHC, to make arrangements to meet the educational expenses for the children through her husband's relatives and friends.

The counsel S.Nadhiya appeared for the petitioner contended that the prison officials had not considered the petitioner's representation on May 22 seeking to grant ordinary leave.

The counsel argued that it would be a violation of Rule 20 (ii) of Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982.

Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak appeared for police and contended that under the rules the prison department has no power to grant ordinary leave to the prisoner since he has been convicted under the provisions of the TADA Act.

However, the bench granted 28 days of ordinary leave to the convict without escort considering the plea of the petitioner. The bench also directed the convict to report before Moodhu Nagar Police Station, Cuddalore once a week during his leave period and he should not indulge in any other illegal or unwarranted activities.