Tackling marine litter: TNPCB to set up fishing net collection centre in Kovalam

CHENNAI: After Kasimedu fishing harbour, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has now decided to set up a centre in Kovalam to collect discarded fishing nets and other marine litter.



The centre will be set up under the Tamil Nadu Fishnet Initiative (TNFI) of the TNPCB which aims to prevent marine pollution by establishing collection centres for abandoned or discarded fishnets. The centre will then recycle them and implementing circular economy solutions to conserve marine biodiversity.

It would also promote eco-friendly practices, and uplift the socio-economic conditions of the fishermen communities in the region, a document issued by the state environment department said.

The pollution control board has already set up a collection centre at the Kasimedu fishing harbour on a pilot basis for a few days. During the pilot, more than 5 tonnes of fishing net waste was collected.



Kasimedu harbor generates around 1,000 kilograms of waste every day, with approximately 150 kg of the waste comprising different types of plastic materials. Of the 150 kg of plastic waste, around 50 kg to 60 kg was found to be abandoned and discarded fishing nets. Presently, such waste is mostly going into the sea.

"Collection centres are planned for all the coastal districts of the state. Kasimedu centre will be operated permanently and following this, a similar centre will be opened in Kovalam during the initial stages," an official said.



On the other hand, the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust (GoMBRT) is also taking measures to assess the amount of ghost gear (discarded or lost fishing gear) and other plastic waste ailing the biosphere reserve and to remove them from the sea.

A study conducted by the Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI) in Thoothukudi and other coastal regions found that nearly 50 percent of the marine litter found in the Gulf of Mannar are abandoned, lost, or otherwise discarded fishing gear (ALDFG).