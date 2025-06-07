T-shirts, jeans to office inappropriate; formal attire must, says TN police chief

CHENNAI: Proper grooming, formal wear for mufti and no casual wear are some of the instructions listed in the circular from Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal to redress the issue of unprofessional dressing by some policemen and executive staff in the police headquarters.

"It has come to notice that some police personnel attend work in the Chief Office in casual attire such as T-shirts, jeans, and other non-formal wear, which is inappropriate in an official set-up. Further, it has also come to notice that some police personnel are seen unshaven, without obtaining proper permission from the competent authority," the circular stated and prescribed a dress code for all police personnel working in the chief office and all police department offices as well as visiting for Thapal (mail) or other official duties.

According to the circular, all police personnel working in police department offices, and those visiting the Chief Office campus, are requested to adhere to the following dress code - "Men police personnel must wear a collared shirt and formal pants, neatly tucked in, along with formal shoes. Personnel must come for duty in a neat and clean appearance. Being unshaven without prior written permission from the competent authority is prohibited and will be treated as indiscipline. Women police personnel to wear formal attire that reflects the dignity of the service."

Drivers of police vehicles must be in proper uniform as well, or be in mufti with formal attire and formal shoes, similar to other personnel on the campus.

DGP Jiwal contended that all personnel are expected to maintain a professional appearance that reflects the dignity of the service.

"Supervisory officers are instructed to monitor and ensure that the personnel strictly adhere to the instructions. Any deviation from these instructions should be brought to the notice of AIG Headquarters in the Chief Office or respective Estate Officer of the Unit offices," the circular stated.

Out of the sanctioned strength of 190 executive staff in the Chief Office, around 130 personnel from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Grade II police constables are currently deployed across various wings in the Chief Office campus.

In addition, some police personnel are deployed On Duty (OD) in the Chief Office and other police department offices, and a large number of executive staff, from officers to constables, regularly visit on tapal duty and various other assignments.