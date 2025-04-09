3 held for attacking guest workers in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Tuesday arrested three persons who had assaulted guest workers from Bihar, mistaking them for thieves. It is said that Bhukhan and Deepak Das from Bihar were involved in construction works at Panjapur in Tiruchy.

On Monday evening, the duo who were residing at Mela Panjapur went for the nature’s call and a group of persons who were identified as Santhosh (20) from Mela Panjapur, Dhanasekar (22), Sathish Kumar (23) and Manickam (31) all from Keezha Panjapur mistook the guest worker duo to be thieves, grabbed steel rod and attacked them in which they both sustained severe injuries.

Subsequently, the fellow workers passed on the information to E-Pudhur police, who rushed to the spot and rescued the injured duo.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the four and on Tuesday arrested Santhosh, Dhanasekar and Sathish Kumar while a search is on for Manickam who went absconding. Further investigations are on.