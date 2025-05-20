System to monitor aspirants at TN Teachers Education University

CHENNAI: To prevent irregularities, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University has implemented a new monitoring system to check teaching aspirants, who will be undergoing training in schools.

The move came after several complaints that candidates allegedly produced fake training certificates.

Students pursuing second year B Ed course will have to undergo about three-month training in government schools according to the guidelines issued by the university. The session will be conducted in high and higher secondary schools according to the existing teacher’s vacancies.

Sources from the university said that only after the successful completion of training, aspirants will be allowed to appear for the final B Ed exams. “However, it was reported that certain candidates were giving fake training certificates without undergoing any training as per the schedule,” stated a senior official at the university.

So, now a strict circular was sent to all the schools, which accommodated the trainees, to submit the attendance register to the concerned university authority. “After clearly verifying the attendance and the feedback from schools about the training session, candidates will be allowed to appear for the exams,” he added.