Sweltering heat hits Vellore, temperatures soar above 101°F

CHENNAI: Vellore, along with several other regions in Tamil Nadu, recorded an intense heatwave as temperatures soar above 101°F.

Neighbouring areas such as Tirupattur, Karur Paramathi, Chennai, Erode, and Madurai are also experiencing an extreme rise in temperatures, added a Thanthi TV report.

Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.6°C over Tamil Nadu on March 14, according to the RMC report.

Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomfort weather is likely to prevail at isolated pockets over North Tamil Nadu on March 15.