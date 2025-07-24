SWD works at Choolaimedu damages road at Bajanai Koil Street

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has been carrying out stormwater drain (SWD) construction work in Choolaimedu for the past month. On Tuesday night, earthmovers dug a small portion of the road for the SWD works. During the process, a crack appeared. Later, the crack developed, and a large portion of the road was damaged, inconveniencing the area's residents and school students.

Along with the SWD works, the ongoing works for replacing the sewage pipeline in the interior street of Choolaimedu have been causing traffic congestion in the area.

"Due to the loose nature of the soil in the Bajanai Koil Street, the crack developed and the road was blocked on Wednesday morning. There are four schools in the vicinity of Choolaimedu. Hundreds of school students and office goers from Anna High Road and Periyar Road, who use Bajanai Koil Street, are forced to seek alternative routes to reach Choolaimedu High Road and Nungambakkam every day," said S Sethu, a Choolaimedu resident.

Another resident, A Mageshwari, who runs a bubble top can business on the street, stated, "Two weeks back, SWD works happened in front of my shop and affected my business. I faced major loss and lost my regular customers."

The corporation official at the site stated that, after witnessing the crack on the street, digging works were stopped and barricades were placed to avoid injuries.

"We are constructing a 660-meter SWD, with 1.5 metres width and 2.5-3 metres in height, to improve the drain in the low-lying streets in and around Nehru Street and Andavar Street. The SWD will carry out the water to Trustpuram Canal. The entire damaged road will be removed and replaced. We are speeding up the work to relay the road," added the official.