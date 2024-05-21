Swarm of jellyfish spotted in Tiruchendur seashore

MADURAI: Days after the jelly fish scare on Ramanathapuram coast, a similar scene prevailed on the shore at Tiruchendur on Monday.

Devotees visiting the Murugan Temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district were cautioned about a swarm of jellyfish spotted in the shallow waters near the shore.

As a safety measure, officials initially advised devotees not to bathe in the sea and withdrew the caution later.

Explaining the restrictions, Tiruchendur DSP M Vasantharaj on Monday said that devotees were not restricted from approaching the shore but cautioned about the harmful effects of jellyfish.

However, police personnel constantly issued instructions to devotees through a public address system about the movement of jelly fish and their harmful effects. They also announced that a first aid centre is functional on the temple premises in case of any emergency. Further explaining, the DSP said three more out-patient units on the north corridor of the temple’s inner praharam, Sannadhi Street, and opposite the temple will be ready ahead of the Visakam festival.

Detailing the effects of toxins produced by jellyfish, Dr R Saravanan, Scientist, Marine Biodiversity Division, Mandapam Regional Centre of CMFRI, said though all jellyfish produce toxins only two per cent of the species cause serious harm to humans. As a precautionary measure, the area of contact should be doused with vinegar to minimise the pain and freshwater should not be poured on the affected areas, said Dr Saravanan.