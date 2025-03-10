Swami Vivekananda, the father of India’s cultural nationalism, hails TN Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Swami Vivekananda is the father of Bharat's cultural nationalism, said Governor RN Ravi on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering at the Indian Institute of Oriental Heritage in Kolkata, West Bengal, Governor Ravi underscored the profound impact of Vivekananda's philosophy on India's national identity and its ongoing journey towards becoming a strong and prosperous nation.

The Governor also highlighted the significance of Vivekananda's emphasis on faith, strength, unity, and pride in building the nation.

Vivekananda's philosophy, which drew heavily from the principles of Vedanta, had provided a powerful framework for understanding India's national identity and its place in the world, he said.

"Vivekananda's vision for a culturally and spiritually resurgent India continues to inspire the nation, even in the present day," Ravi said.

"His teachings have inspired countless Indians to work towards building a nation that is materially prosperous, militarily strong, and culturally and spiritually resurgent," he said.

The Governor noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is steadily progressing towards realising Vivekananda's dream of a Viksit Bharat.

He emphasised that this vision was rooted in Vivekananda's teachings, which had stressed the importance of self-reliance, education, and social reform in building a strong and prosperous nation.

"As we move forward on our journey towards becoming a strong and prosperous nation, it is essential to stay true to the principles of India's cultural nationalism, as envisioned by Swami Vivekananda," Ravi added.

"Every Indian today is fortunate to be part of the Mahayagna of making a Viksit Bharat 2047. Let us work together to build a nation that is worthy of Vivekananda's vision and legacy," he said.