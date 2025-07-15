Suspicious death turns out to be murder in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: In a shocking revelation, the suspicious death of a woman turned out to be murder in Tirunelveli, sources said on Monday.

The body of an unidentified woman was found on June 30 under the limits of Pazhavoor police in the district. Based on a complaint lodged by the Village Administrative Officer, a case of suspicious death was registered.

Acting on the instructions of Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, a detailed investigation was carried out. The investigating teams analysed CCTV footage from wind turbine installations and nearby areas, covering over 200 kilometres of surveillance data.

This exhaustive review helped trace the involvement of Amalraj alias Libi (53), a resident of Melamanakudi, Kanniyakumari district.

Subsequently, Libi was arrested by the police. During interrogation, the accused confessed to having picked up the woman near a church in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala, and transported her nearly a hundred kilometres by a two-wheeler to Pazhavoor.

A quarrel reportedly broke out between them during which he assaulted her, causing suffocation and death. The deceased woman’s identity was later established, and her family members were duly informed.

What began as a case with no identifiable leads was cracked through methodical analysis of minor clues from CCTV footage and persistent field enquiries. Both the accused and the identity of the deceased were established.

This investigation was effectively led by Valliyur Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatesh, with dedicated support from Sub Divisional officers and the Pazhavoor station team. The SP appreciated their commendable efforts.