Suspend mobile app-based meter reading, urges Union

CHENNAI: The Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) has urged the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) to immediately suspend mobile app-based field enforcement and billing operations, following an interim stay order issued by the Madras High Court.

In a letter to the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the TNPDCL on Friday, the union referred to the High Court's stay in its writ petition, which challenges the implementation of mobile application-based meter reading procedures introduced by TNPDCL.

The app-based procedure was introduced through board proceedings and circulars issued in March 2024. TNPDCL has implemented automatic downloading of billing data from consumer meters through the optical port, which is transmitted to mobile phones using a Bluetooth transmitter.

According to an official, the transmitter receives commands from the mobile device via the specially developed Tangedco assessment app. This app facilitates automatic reading collection and spot billing, which officials say improves accuracy and minimises malpractices associated with manual entry.

Earlier this year, the app-based assessment was extended across the state, and the assessors were provided Rs 10,000 to buy a mobile phone to install the application, since some cited inconvenience in using the app on their phone.

However, COTEE argued that the system was introduced without adequate training or stakeholder consultation, and raised concerns over its operational feasibility and legality.

The union noted that employees have been under pressure to carry out app-based inspections and recovery tasks linked to T&P without clear procedural support.

COTEE has requested the CMD to issue immediate instructions to all regional offices to suspend all mobile app-related actions, including data entry, field assessments, and spot billing until the legal issues are resolved.