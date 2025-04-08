Suspect’s plea dismissed in Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: A special court in the city dismissed the plea of D Gnanasekaran, suspect in the Anna University sexual assault case, seeking to discharge him from the case.

The special court, hearing cases related to Pocso Act cases in the city, heard Gnanasekaran’s discharge petition.

He submitted that the prosecution had no material evidence against him, and that he was wrongly implicated in the case. Objecting to his argument was the government advocate, who submitted that the prosecution had enough material to prove the case against Gnanasekaran, and that the facts and events reveals, prima facie, that he was the culprit. And, hence his petition should be dismissed.

After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the petition, and framed charges against Gnanasekaran, and posted the matter to April 15.

On December 23, Gnanasekaran took video of the survivor, a student of Anna University, with her boyfriend at an isolated place near Raj Bhavan, Guindy. It’s alleged that he blackmailed her with the video and raped her.

Based on the complaint the survivor filed, All Women Police, Kotturpuram, nabbed Gnanasekaran. A special investigation team constituted by the HC filed the chargesheet against him in the trial court.