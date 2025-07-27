Survivors helping HIV infected for paltry Rs 8,000/month at DIC centres across State seek salary revision

CHENNAI: The State’s HIV/AIDS Drop-In Centres' (DIC) frontline staff, HIV survivors themselves helping others wade off the scourge, serving as a crucial link in ensuring the goals of an infection-free Tamil Nadu are left unenthusiastic of the task at hand drawing a paltry Rs 8,000 honarorium per month, a pay seeing nil revision for the last 5 years.

The staff seek a hike in their honorarium, which hasn’t been revised since 2020. They have urged the State government to revise the meagre annual budget allocated to each centre, citing unsustainable salaries amid rising costs of living. They have submitted a letter to the Health Secretary and the TANSACS director to have a sympathetic look at their plight.

Under the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS), the DIC programme supports about 34 such centres, one per district, offering support services to people living with HIV. Each centre receives Rs 7.09 lakh per year, from which salaries for four women staffers, all HIV positive, are paid. Each worker earns Rs 8,000 per month, which they claim is insufficient to cover their expenses.

"These women pay rent, support families and children, and still run daily awareness drives, link people with welfare schemes, provide legal support, refer co-infections, and offer counselling to fight stigma for such a paltry sum," said G Karunanithi, founder of Tamil Nadu Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS. With this pay, they cannot survive at all, he added.

He said that the community-run centres serve nearly one lakh beneficiaries across the State. Despite repeated written and in-person appeals over the past year, no budget enhancement has been announced, he lamented.

The letter also flags that while TANSACS' contractual staff have been made permanent and now receive pay on par with government employees, peer DIC workers remain on meagre honorariums with no service security.