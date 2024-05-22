Surprising that TNSTC is unaware of CM Stalin's announcement on free bus travel for policemen: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday said it was surprising that the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is unaware of the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin that police personnel on duty can travel for free in TNSTC buses within their respective working districts.

Recalling the Stalin-led DMK government's maiden Assembly session announcement (2021-22), Annamalai said, "During the discussion on demand for grants for 2021-22, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that free travel will be given for police personnel in TNSTC buses on duty within their respective district limits."

"How is it fair to harass Arumugapandi, a constable of Tamil Nadu Police like this, " Annamalai questioned in a social media post, alluding to the incident when a policeman Arumugapandi on duty reportedly refused to take a ticket in a TNSTC bus bound to Thoothukudi.

Further, the former IPS officer said, "It is surprising that TNSTC is unaware of the announcement made by the chief minister even after three years. I urge the DMK government to immediately implement the chief minister's announcement of free TNSTC bus travel for police personnel across the state."

"I insist that no action including departmental action should be taken against the constable Arumugapandi, who argued with the TNSTC bus conductor near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district," Annamalai said quoting the TNSTC post.