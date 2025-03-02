Supreme Court to hear Seeman’s appeal against Madras HC order on Monday

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed by Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Monday, challenging the Madras High Court’s refusal to quash the alleged sexual assault case filed against him by actor Vijayalakshmi.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, in his Supreme Court appeal, Seeman argued that the High Court had not properly considered all aspects of the case and requested an interim stay on the investigation order until a final verdict is delivered.

Seeman had earlier approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the case, but on February 17, the court ruled that the case could not be dismissed and directed the police to complete their investigation within 12 weeks.

On Friday night, Seeman appeared before the Valasaravakkam Police station with regards to enquiry of the case, a day after drama at his residence which ended in the arrest of two of his staff in the summon notice incident.

In 2011, Vijayalakshmi complained against Seeman at Virugambakkam police station alleging that the latter misused her sexually by making a marriage promise but did not stand by his words.

Later in 2012, she withdrew her complaint, however, the police kept the case pending without closing it. Subsequently, in 2023, Vijayalakshmi once again came back with her complaint alleging that Seeman misused her.