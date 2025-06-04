Supply from Parsons Valley reservoir disrupted in Ooty

COIMBATORE: Many areas in Ooty are experiencing water supply disruption, as the pumping motor at the Parsons Valley Reservoir has developed a snag.

The malfunctioning comes days after disruptions in the water supply caused by tree falls on the power network during recent rains. After restoration works, the water supply was resumed recently.

Water pumped from the reservoir is supplied to 36 wards in Ooty Municipality through three drinking water projects, catering to the needs of around 1.5 lakh people in the municipality areas and tourists coming to hotels and over 700 resorts.

Almost 70 per cent of the water requirement of Ooty municipality is met through the Parsons Valley, and 30 per cent through other smaller dams. Due to heavy rains from May 24 to 29, the dam reached its maximum storage of 49 feet against its full storage level of 50 feet.

“Residents of seven wards, including Ooty Rose Mount, are struggling without water as it has been more than two weeks since the 200 HP pumping motor under the first scheme became defunct. The additional motor to be used as an alternative during such emergencies has also gone defunct,” claimed a municipality staff.

“The defunct motor has been sent to Erode for repair work and is expected to arrive within two days. Similarly, another pumping motor will be purchased from Kolkata. Until then, water will be supplied to the residents through tankers,” the official said.