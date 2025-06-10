Supplementary exams for polytechnic students in TN to be held from June 30

CHENNAI: The Department of Higher Education has announced special supplementary exams for polytechnic students from June 30 to July 16.

The students who have not cleared certain papers in the 2024-25 academic year can apply for the supplementary exams from June 18 to 23.

Considering that polytechnic college students who did not clear certain papers in the last semester need help, the Minister of Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan has announced a special supplementary examination for polytechnic college students to clear papers.

As per the notification from the department, students can apply for the special supplementary exam from June 18 to June 23.

Hall tickets for the exams will be uploaded on the official website https://dte.tn.gov.in on June 25.

The theory exams have been scheduled from June 30 to July 16, and the practical exams will be held from July 17 to 25.

The results of the supplementary exams will be released on July 30, the notification added.

All the details regarding the exams have been uploaded on the website https://dte.tn.gov.in. The application fees for the exam are Rs 30, and Rs 65 is the exam fee for each paper.

The minister had requested students to apply for the special supplementary exam to clear all backlogs.