Supplementary exam timetable online, DGE tells Tamil Nadu Class 12 students

CHENNAI: For the supplementary exams of Class 12 students for the 2023-24 academic year, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has requested them to download the hall ticket from https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/

“The details regarding the exam timetable can be procured from the website or the principal superintendent office,” DGE stated.

The supplementary exams are being conducted for students who did not clear certain subjects in 2023-24 board exams held in March. For Class 12, the exams will be conducted from June 24 to July 1.

As per the DGE timetable, the Class 12 supplementary exam will begin on June 24 with language paper, followed by English the next day. And, on June 26, students will appear for respective papers on computer applications, political science, and nursing (vocational).

Physics and economics exams will be held on June 28. Biology, botany and history will be on June 29, and mathematics, commerce and nutrition and dietetics papers on July 1.

Meanwhile, the supplementary exam for Class 11 will be held between July 2 and 9. Bio-chemistry, advanced language (Tamil) and nursing (vocational) papers are on July 5, biology, history and basic automobile engineering papers the next day, mathematics, zoology and commerce papers on July 8, and chemistry and accountancy papers on July 9.