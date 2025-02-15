Supervisor held for sexually assaulting cleanliness worker at Kalpakkam atomic energy township

CHENNAI: The police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a cleanliness worker at the Department of Atomic Energy township in Kalpakkam, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

According to the police, the accused, Raj, reportedly harassed the survivor, Gomathi (26), multiple times, making lewd comments and physical advances towards her on various occasions.

On the day of the incident, Raj followed Gomathi to a secluded area and forced himself on her. He also threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone.

Gomathi filed a complaint with the Satturangapattinam police who arrested Raj and booked him under multiple sections.