Summer weekly special trains to clear festival rush from June 8 to 27

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the operation of a weekly summer special train between Charlapalli and Rameswaram via Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Tiruturaipoondi to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer.

Train No. 07695 Charlapalli – Rameswaram Special will leave Charlapalli at 4.45 pm on June 11, 18 and 25 (Wednesdays) and reach Rameswaram at 11.55 pm the next day (3 services). Train No. 07696 Rameswaram – Charlapalli Special will leave Rameswaram at 9.10 am on June 13, 20 and 27 (Fridays) and reach Charlapalli at 5.45 am the next day (3 services).

Advance reservation for the special trains comprising an AC first class cum AC tier-II, two AC tier-II, six AC tier-III, eight sleeper class, four general second class coaches, a pantry car and two luggage-cum-brake vans, is open.

A pair of special trains would be operated between Podanur and Chennai Central to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival weekend. Train No. 06028 will leave Podanur at 11.30 pm on June 8 (Sunday) and reach her at 8.40 am the next day (1 service).

Train No. 06027 Central – Podanur Special will leave at 10.15 am on June 9 (Monday) and reach at 6 pm the same day (1 service). Advance reservation for the trains consisting of an AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, 16 sleeper class, two general second class and two second class coaches (Divyangjan Friendly) is open.