Summer special trains between Thiruvananthappuram, Bengaluru; check details

CHENNAI: The South Western Railway has notified the operation of a pair of special trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru via Salem, Erode, Tirupur and Podanur (Coimbatore) to clear extra rush of passengers during summer.

Train 06555 SMVT Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram north weekly special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 10 pm on April 4, 11, 18, and 25, and May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 (Fridays) and reach Thiruvananthapuram north at 2 pm the next day (9 services).

Train 06556 Thiruvananthapuram North-SMVT Bengaluru weekly special will leave Thiruvananthapuram north at 2.15 pm on April 6, 13. 20, and 27, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, and also June 1 (Sundays) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 7.30 am the next day (9 Services).

Coach composition is two AC tier-II, 16 AC tier-III coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans. Advance reservations open at 8 am today from the Southern Railway end.