Summer special trains announced between Kanniyakumari and Charlapalli; check details here

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the operation of a special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Train No. 07230 Charlapalli – Kanniyakumari Weekly Express special will leave Charlapalli at 9.50 pm on April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; May 7,14, 21 and 28; June 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Wednesdays) and reach Kanniyakumari at 2.30 am, the third day (13 Services).

Train No. 07229 Kanniyakumari – Charlapalli Weekly Express special will leave Kanniyakumari at 5.15 am on April 4, 11, 18, and 25; May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; June 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Fridays) and reach Charlapalli at 11.40 am, the next day (13 Services).

Advance Reservation for the above Special Trains comprising a AC Two Tier Coach, five AC Three Tier Coaches, 10 Sleeper Class Coaches and two General Second Class Coaches and two Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) coaches will open at 8 am on March 21 (Tomorrow) from Southern Railway end, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.