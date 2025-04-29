Summer special express trains extended; select services cancelled due to engineering works

CHENNAI: To manage the increased passenger traffic during the summer holiday season, the Railway Board has approved the extension of select summer special express trains operating from Hubballi, Banaras, Belagavi, and Mau. These trains, originally scheduled to run until May 2025, will now operate additional trips through June and early July, with no change in days of service, timings, or stoppages.

Train No. 07323 SSS Hubballi – Banaras Special Express, running every Saturday, has been extended from May 17 to June 28, 2025, for seven additional trips. In the return direction, train No. 07324, Banaras – SSS Hubballi Special Express, running every Tuesday, will now run from May 20 to July 1, 2025.

This service will run with a revised coach composition of two AC 3-Tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, nine general second class coaches, and two SLR/D coaches, totaling 20 coaches.

Train No. 07327 Belagavi – Mau Special Express, operating every Sunday, has been extended from May 18 to June 29, 2025. In the reverse direction, Train No. 07328 Mau – Belagavi Special Express, running every Wednesday, will operate from May 21 to July 2, 2025.

It will run with two AC 2-tier coaches, five AC 3-tier coaches, ten sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, and two SLRD coaches, totaling 21 coaches.

Meanwhile, North Central Railway has announced the partial cancellation of summer special services between Kanpur Central and SMVT Bengaluru due to non-interlocking work in the South Central Railway zone.

Train No. 04131 Kanpur Central – SMVT Bengaluru Special Express will now operate only on April 27, May 4, and May 11. Trips scheduled for May 18, May 25, and June 1 have been cancelled.

In the return direction, Train No. 04132 SMVT Bengaluru – Kanpur Central Special Express will run on April 30, May 7, and May 14, while services on May 21, May 28, and June 4 have been cancelled.