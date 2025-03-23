Summer season: No power outages in TN, says Min Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Sunday has assured the public that there will be no power outages during the upcoming summer season.

He announced that the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has procured additional power through a tender process to meet the increased demand, added a Thanthi TV report.

He added that 260 power transformers were operational across TN and the substations have been upgraded.

The minister also directed officials to take appropriate steps to reduce complaints from consumers in areas with frequent power outages. He stressed on the importance of carrying out proper maintenance work on substations, transformers and pillar boxes in the city and its surrounding suburbs.

Since 2,312 calls were received per day in January this year from consumers at Minnagam, he urged officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity, as per the orders of the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from Bureau)