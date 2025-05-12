Tamil Nadu: Summer rains to the rescue as power demand falls below projection in April

CHENNAI: The scattered, unseasonal rainfall across various parts of the State has not only brought down the temperature during this summer, it has also reduced the power demand in Tamil Nadu to lower than anticipated level in April and so far in May.

According to data from the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC), the peak power demand in April was 20,148 MW, which was recorded on April 24. This is markedly lower than the peak power demand of 21,943 MW in April projected by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. The utility had estimated that the demand would surpass the all-time high of 20,830 MW recorded on May 2, 2024. For the month of May, the projected demand is 22,079 MW.

Unlike last year when the power demand surged due to the intense heatwave, the summer months this year have seen sporadic rainfall in various parts of the State, including Chennai. This has not only provided relief from the sweltering heat for the public but also eased the burden on power managers.

Power demand data shows that the 20,000 MW mark was crossed eight times in April 2024, whereas it has been breached only once in April 2025. The average peak demand in April 2024 was 19,482 MW, compared to 18,354 MW in April 2025 - a reduction of nearly six per cent. As of May 11, the peak power demand has exceeded the 19,000 MW mark only once this month.

The extreme heat in April 2024 had pushed the State's energy consumption to 12,648 million units, while it stood at just 11,986 million units in April 2025. Average daily energy consumption dropped from 421 million units in April 2024 to 399 million units in April 2025. In April 2024, daily energy consumption exceeded the 400-million-unit mark on 28 days, whereas it did so on only 16 days this April.

A senior official of Tangedco attributed the relatively lower power demand to prevailing weather conditions such as scattered rains and a drop in temperatures compared to last year. “The use of air conditioners plays a major role in driving power demand. Due to comparatively lower temperatures, AC usage has been lower than last year,” the official said.