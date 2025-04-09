Summer internship for UG, PG students in over premier research institutes

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department will be engaging more than 30 premier institutes including Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Institute of Mathematical Sciences and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research to provide summer internship training on various courses for UG and PG Science students across the State.

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education, (TANSCHE) under the Higher Education Department, said that the programme will provide a unique opportunity to engage in short-term research training at the institutions.

“These summer training programmes will allow students to take their first steps into the world of scientific inquiry under the guidance of eminent scientists and researchers,” said TANSCHE vice chairman MP Vijayakumar. “Through these internships, students will gain first-hand exposure to cutting-edge research happening across various disciplines.”

Students will interact with leading scientists, work in state-of-the-art laboratories and immerse themselves in a research-driven academic environment. “Such an experience will not only introduce them to advanced research methodologies but also help them develop critical thinking skills necessary for solving complex scientific problems. Most of the training will be residential programmes, ensuring that students could fully engage in the research environment without financial constraints,” he pointed out.

Many of these programmes are offered at no cost or with minimal fees, making them accessible to students from diverse backgrounds. “Colleges were asked to submit the number of students who applied and were selected to TANSCHE by April 30,” added Vijayakumar.

Other premier institutes that include IIT Delhi, IIT Tirupati, IIT Kottayam, IIT Bombay, IIT Indore, Ahmedabad University and National Centre for Radio Astrophysics.