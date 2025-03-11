Summer holidays: S Railway to run Tambaram-Tiruchy special trains, bookings to open on March 12

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains (three days a week) between Tambaram and Tiruchy from April 4 to April 24 in light of the summer holidays.

Train No. 06190 Tiruchchirappalli - Tambaram Express will leave Tiruchy at 5.35 am on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and will reach Tambaram at 12.30 pm on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06191 Tambaram - Tiruchchirappalli Express will leave Tambaram at 3.45 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and will reach Tiruchy at 10.40 pm on the same day.

Advance reservations for the trains, comprising 2 AC chair cars, 10 chair cars, 6 general second-class coaches, and 2 second-class coaches (disabled-friendly), will open at 8.00 am on March 12 (tomorrow).