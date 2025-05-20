Begin typing your search...
Sudden rise in Cauvery water flow at Hogenakkal due to heavy rains
Officials reported that the inflow, which was around 4,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs), has now surged to 8,000 cusecs.
CHENNAI: The water flow in the Cauvery River at Hogenakkal witnessed a sudden increase following heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas, according to a Thanthi TV report.
Further updates are expected as rainfall continues in the upper catchment regions.
