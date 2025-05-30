Sudden rainfall brings relief to Chennai; IMD predicts more across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A steady rain was witnessed in the city and its suburbs on Friday afternoon.

According to a Maalaimalar report, several areas like Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Egmore, Vanagaram, Porur, Maduravoyal, Iyyappanthangal, and Tiruverkadu, are experiencing sudden showers today, creating a cooler weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the South Indian coastal region, light rain is accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until June 4.

An orange alert has been issued for the areas as heavy rainfall is expected in hilly areas of Coimbatore and in the districts of Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

In addition, there is also a chance of heavy rain in a few places in Tiruppur and Dindigul districts.