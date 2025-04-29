Sudden rain lowers temp by 2-3 degrees in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The southern region in the State received moderate-heavy unseasonal rainfall, which brought much-needed respite from soaring temperatures especially during the day. Forecast shows the pattern will continue until the first week of May.

On account of sudden change in weather, the south coastal region received rainfall in a few places and at isolated places over the rest of the southern region, said the Indian Meteorological Department.

Avudayarkoil in Pudukkottai received the maximum rainfall of 10 cm on Tuesday. Neighbouring districts of Budalur (Thanjavur) and Mandapam (Ramanathapuram) also received 7 and 6 cm of rain respectively.

Popular weather blogger Srikanth said, “The occurrence of sudden rainfall is due to wind instability created by the trough. The north interior areas may receive some rainfall when the winds shift to west and less chance to the coastal areas. In the next few days, the rain may be closer to the Western Ghats.”

According to an IMD report, in isolated places over TN, the maximum temperature fell by 2-4 degree Celsius, and also rose by 2-3 degree Celsius on April 29. Karur Paramathi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39 degrees, and dry weather prevailed over Puducherry and Karaikal areas. It is forecasted that until May 5, a few places in TN, Puducherry and Karaikal might receive light to moderate rainfall.