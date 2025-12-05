Subdued former CM J Jayalalithaa anniv exposes AIADMK’s internal troubles

CHENNAI: With just four months left for the Assembly elections, the AIADMK appears to be grappling with low enthusiasm and uncertainty within its ranks.

This was evident on Friday at the 9th death anniversary observance of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, where the turnout of party cadre at her Marina memorial was noticeably thin.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes in the presence of senior leaders, while party workers from various parts of Chennai trickled in. The gathering, however, was significantly smaller than in previous years.

Several cadre at the memorial voiced concerns that the party must quickly firm up a strong electoral alliance to face the upcoming polls with confidence. Others stressed the need to bolster internal unity to take on the DMK effectively.

Some workers also pointed out that booth committees remain incomplete in several areas, triggering anxiety at the grassroots.

Palaniswami administered a pledge urging cadre to work with commitment to bring the AIADMK back to power, but only a limited number of workers were present during the oath-taking ceremony, further underscoring the subdued mood in the party.