Sub-registrars under threat, says BJP MLA in Pondy Assembly

PUDUCHERRY: BJP legislator PML Kalyanasundaram informed the Puducherry Assembly on Friday that a group, including some government staff, had been “threatening” officials and sub-registrars during property registrations.

During the zero hour, he alleged that the group barged into sub-registrar’s offices, “intimidated officials, and used abusive language against their families, causing distress to citizens registering properties.”

Displaying video evidence on his mobile phone, Kalyanasundaram urged action under the Goondas Act against the offenders. He also cited instances where such threats had stalled registrations. Nominated legislator V P Ramalingam emphasised the need for protection for registration department officials and called for swift deterrent action.