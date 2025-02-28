Begin typing your search...

    Sub Registrar offices in TN to remain open on Saturdays in March

    The offices will be open from 10:00 am until the completion of document registrations on all Saturdays.

    28 Feb 2025
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Registration Department has issued a circular stating that all sub-registrar offices will remain open on all Saturdays throughout March 2025.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the offices will operate to accommodate the increased demand during the financial year-end when banks and private companies finalise their accounts.

    The report also added that an additional fee will be charged for document registrations conducted on holidays.

