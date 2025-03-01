Sub-registrar offices in Tamil Nadu to remain open on Saturdays in March

Begin typing your search...

    The offices would function from 10 am on all Saturdays and the fee for registration on holidays would be collected then.

    DTNEXT Bureau | 1 March 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Sub-registrar offices would function on all Saturdays in March due to public demand in the last month of the financial year, the Registration Department announced on Friday.

    The offices would function from 10 am on all Saturdays and the fee for registration on holidays would be collected then.

    DTNEXT Bureau

