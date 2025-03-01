Begin typing your search...
Sub-registrar offices in Tamil Nadu to remain open on Saturdays in March
The offices would function from 10 am on all Saturdays and the fee for registration on holidays would be collected then.
CHENNAI: Sub-registrar offices would function on all Saturdays in March due to public demand in the last month of the financial year, the Registration Department announced on Friday.
