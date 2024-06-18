Sub inspector dies by suicide in Pattinampakkam police quarters

CHENNAI: A police sub-inspector attached to the SB-CID (special branch-criminal investigation department) died by suicide at his quarters in Pattinampakkam on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as John Albert.

The police sources said that John Albert left a five-page suicide note citing issues in his personal life as the reason behind him taking the extreme step.

John’s family members found his body in his room on Monday.

Three days ago, a traffic police head constable, Mohammed Javid Ali, too had died by suicide in the same police quarters.

He was attached to the Royapuram traffic police station. His wife, Suguna, is also a traffic police constable, and is posted at the Commissioner’s office in Egmore.