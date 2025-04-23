Study finds Tamil Nadu MLAs have little knowledge about climate science

CHENNAI: Even as the frequency of climate change induced disasters have increased, a study conducted by Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) among the legislators of Tamil Nadu has revealed that there is a substantial knowledge gap about the climate change issues among the MLAs.

As per the study titled 'Understanding the Level of Climate Literacy and Environmental Attitudes Among Selected Members of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly', authored by researcher Shankar Prakash A, a significant 35 per cent of MLAs scored very low on a climate literacy quiz, indicating a substantial knowledge gap.

"Only 15 per cent scored high, suggesting that most MLAs possess only a basic or inadequate understanding of climate science. Areas of weakness include understanding coral bleaching, historical CO₂ levels, and practical mitigation strategies," the report said.

At the same time, MLAs demonstrated strong preservation-oriented attitudes, with high scores in areas like 'Enjoyment of Nature', 'Environmental Threat', and 'Eco-centric Concern'. However, there was noticeable scepticism towards waste management, as they preferred recycling over reducing and reusing.

After trying to contact the MLAs through the Speaker and E-mails, the researcher met the MLAs during the assembly session at the MLA Hostel. During the study, 20 MLAs responded to the interviews.

The study recommends the Speaker to establish a system to streamline research access to MLAs, enhancing study participation and policy impact. Other recommendations include, organising annual workshops and specialised training, and incorporating climate education into MLA orientations to address knowledge deficits, particularly on issues such as coral bleaching, the historical context of CO2 levels, the scientific consensus on climate change, and the major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

"Foster direct engagement with nature to deepen appreciation and commitment to environmental issues. Collaborate with academic institutions for ongoing education and mentorship. Also, find ways to promote continuous learning through self-paced online courses," the report recommended.

The report added that despite the small sample size, this study provides critical initial insights into the legislative body’s readiness to tackle climate change, highlighting the urgent need for educational intervention and policy alignment.