Studies suggested by experts not done for 6th reservoir, Poovulagin Nanbargal urges to rethink nod

CHENNAI: Environmental organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal alleged that the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has hastily granted the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the reservoir near Tiruporur.

The clearance for the drinking water reservoir in the Kovalam basin, the sixth for the city, was granted in just 16 days; hence, the Authority should reconsider the nod as the project would affect the locals and the ecosystem.

In a statement, Poovulagin Nanbargal said the approval was granted without conducting essential hydrological, geological, salinity, biodiversity, and groundwater studies demanded by the technical expert committee (TEC).

"The committee had also insisted on consultations with IIT-Madras, Anna University, government departments, panchayats, and local communities, none of which were held before approving on December 3," the organisation added.

The salt pan wetland supports the livelihood of more than 10 coastal fishing villages, including Dalit and Muslim fishing communities. They fear severe disruption to their traditional fishing-based economy. Representatives from these communities had already submitted objections to TNSCZMA, but their concerns were ignored, the statement said.

The organisation warned that the region has the last remaining brackish-water wetland ecosystem in Chennai's suburban region. The area hosts rich mangrove forests and functions as a critical bio-corridor linking the sea and the estuary through Muttukadu, supporting nutrient exchange and marine biodiversity.

"Unlike freshwater marshes like Pallikaranai, this wetland harbours unique invertebrates and has recorded over 195 bird species. Deepening the wetland and isolating it from the sea to create a reservoir would irreversibly destroy its ecological character and render the habitat lifeless," Poovulagin Nanbargal warned.

Meanwhile, representatives from fishing villages near Kovalam met the Director of Environment department on Saturday and registered their opposition.