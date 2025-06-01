Students will suffer due to transfer counselling delay: Teachers

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has yet to conduct transfer counselling for teachers in state-run schools despite the new academic year 2025-26 set to commence from Monday.

Usually, the transfer counselling is held in May every year, but several government school teachers have claimed that the transfer counselling is still pending for the upcoming year. Similarly, transfer counselling for teachers working in the schools under the Department of Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) and Tribal Welfare has not yet been scheduled.

A government school teacher said, “With the transfer counselling usually conducted in May, the teachers get enough time to make arrangements for the new school. This practice also impacts classroom teaching as the counselling happens before the schools reopen.”

But, with the education department yet to conduct the transfer cum promotion counselling, many teachers have urged the department to do it at the earliest. Meanwhile, the fate of teachers in ADW and Tribal schools is also the same.

The ADW and Tribal teachers too have urged the department to conduct the counselling in May. However, nothing materialised.

It is to be noted that the transfer counselling in ADW and Tribal Welfare schools has been pending for two years because the department planned to conduct the counselling in the middle of the academic year, however, it was halted.

Speaking to DT Next, a teacher of an Adi Dravidar school said, “Conducting the transfer counselling in the middle of the academic year or at the end of the year, closer to the final exam will affect classroom teaching and eventually student's learning and results. Hence, the ideal time to conduct the transfer counselling and promotion is in May, before the beginning of the new academic year.”

Meanwhile, the department official said, “The transfer counselling has not happened yet, however, we have issued an order intimating it would be held on June 11 and 13.”