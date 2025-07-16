Students who applied for MBBS with bogus certificates will face criminal investigations, says TN Health Minister

CHENNAI: Criminal investigation will be initiated against 20 students who have applied for the MBBS and BDS courses with bogus certificates, said the Minister of Health and Family Welfare after inaugurating a project of Greater Chennai Corporation.

The construction of a high standard auditorium at Kodambakkam Corporation Boys High Secondary School which was initiated by the GCC has kickstarted followed by the foundation stone laying ceremony with Minister Ma Subramanian.

While addressing the media, the minister said that in total 20 students have been found guilty of applying to secure an MBBS/BDS seat with fake certificates. He also said that nine students submitted false community certificates, seven students submitted fake birth certificates and remaining four students applied with false certificates of consulates to secure seats under NRI category. The criminal and legal actions will be initiated against those students, further they are also barred from participating in counselling for the next three years, said the minister.

The scrutinizing the applications are completed and the final list will be published on July 25, later the counselling will be commenced on July 30 as per the schedule of the Union government, added the minister.

The GCC has proposed the project to establish an auditorium at a cost of Rs 8.25 crore at Kodambakkam school for the benefit of the students.