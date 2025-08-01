Students’ registration under Vetri Nichayam scheme begins

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated students’ registration under the Vetri Nichayam (success for sure) scheme, jointly launched by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and ICT Academy, commenced on Friday.

This initiative will empower 20,000 unemployed youth aged 21 to 25 across the State by imparting them advanced, industry-relevant technological skills in the IT sector and also enhancing their employment opportunities.

An official from the Secretariat said that through this joint flagship skill development initiative under “Vetri Nichayam,” youth aspiring to secure jobs in the IT sector will get comprehensive training in emerging technologies.

He said students will gain expertise in areas and job roles such as Networking and Cybersecurity Essentials (CISCO), Microsoft Power BI Data Analytics, Microsoft Azure Artificial Intelligence Engineer, Robotic Process Automation (UiPath), Salesforce Platform Developer, Salesforce Administrator, and Google Cloud Engineer.

“In addition, the training will facilitate numerous opportunities in other fields, including MongoDB Associate Developer, Premier Banker, AngularJS, J2EE Programming, ASP.NET Programming, Advanced Python Programming, Data Analytics using Python, and Digital Marketing,” he added.

According to the official, this non-residential programme will cover nine key districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

Stating that engineering, science, and arts students from the 2022 to 2025 batch will be eligible for the programme, he said TNSDC, as the nodal agency, brings its deep understanding of the state's skill development needs, while ICT Academy contributes its expertise in training higher education teachers and students to create industry-ready professionals.

Pointing out that the students’ registration has already started, the official said that around one lakh applications are expected. “From the total applications, 20,000 students will be selected,” he said, adding, “the training is expected to start in a few weeks.”