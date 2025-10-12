Students recovering; college campus being monitored: Tirunelveli District Collector on rat fever outbreak

CHENNAI: Seven students who were hospitalised after developing rat fever symptoms (leptospirosis) earlier in Tirunelveli's Thidiyur are in good health and recovering well, said the district collector, as per Thanthi TV.

Addressing the media, he said, "The disease spread due to a lack of proper chlorination in the college water, contaminating it." The health department is continuously monitoring the college campus and the situation.

A few students of a private engineering college in Thidiyur, Tirunelveli, on October 10 were hospitalised after developing health issues. Medical tests later confirmed rat fever, triggering an inspection at the college by the health department.

Food safety officials also inspected the hostel mess and found multiple hygiene violations. The authorities subsequently ordered the college to remain closed until proper sanitary conditions were ensured and temporarily suspended the licenses of two canteens operating on the campus.