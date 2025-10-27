Students receive bicycles in Chennai, Tiruvallur districts

CHENNAI: For class 11 students, the School Education Department has been distributing bicycles across Tamil Nadu since October second week. In Chennai and Tiruvallur districts, the officials say the distribution is under way.

The scheme is implemented by the Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities (BCs/MBCs/DNCs). The bicycles of Avon Cycles Limited are distributed to 21 TN districts and the rest 17 districts will be given Hero Cylces Limited.

As the bicycles are being distributed for the current 2025-26 academic year, the supply has already begun in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvanamalai, Villupuram, Salem, Madurai among other districts.

A coordinator speaking to DT Next said, "Following the instruction from the departments in October second week, we have commenced distribution in all districts. Likely the work will be wrapped up this week."

However, the first phase of distribution already commenced in July with bicycles given to over 5.37 lakh government and aided school students in Class 11. For the procurement of bicycles, the government allocated Rs 193 crore and later on Rs 80 crore to extend the scheme to schools in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools. The scheme was introduced to reduce drop out from schools, especially in higher secondary classes.

A student who received a bicycle in Chennai said, "This is helpful for me to go to school and not depend on public transportation. Also, as I have picked up a job, I ride my bicycle to work, saving me time."