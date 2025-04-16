Students of classes 8-12 can now learn STEM free at US consulate

CHENNAI: To educate students between classes 8 to 12 on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) during the summer holidays, the American Center in the US Consulate General in Chennai had invited students to apply for a free summer course. The summer activity will be held from April 21 till May 30.

As per the press note from the consulate, the programme will include immersive and hands-on learning activities and will be held from 10 am to 1 pm from Monday till Thursday on the mentioned dates.

As part of the camp, a movie screening has been scheduled every Friday. Students have been invited to register in advance for their daily slots via email ChennaiAMCenter@State.Gov or WhatsApp 73056-76662.

“STEM learning tools include coding kits such as MicroBits and Snap Circuits, Merge Cube augmented reality experiences, virtual reality goggles, a 3D printer, and NASA-themed LEGO sets. Students can also participate in a fun and educational quiz daily for a chance to win prizes, including 3D printed keepsakes and NASA stickers,” stated the press note.

The Consulate’s public diplomacy officer Eric Atkins said, “The centre is honouring American excellence in STEM through summer sessions that will be a gateway to imagination, discovery, and meaningful learning. This free programme will help cultivate the next generation of innovators.”