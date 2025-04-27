Students of 10 engineering colleges to get AI, robotics labs for hands-on lessons

CHENNAI: To support the latest technology courses including those in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technology, the Higher Education Department will set up new-age labs in more than ten engineering colleges across the state. Labs will also be established to support courses on electric vehicles, internet of things and additive manufacturing.

The laboratories will give students exposure to and hands-on experience with latest technology and equipment, training them for the latest industry demands. A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that AI and Robotics labs will be established at government engineering colleges in Coimbatore, Salem and Bargur at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

“The Electric Vehicle lab will be coming up in Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri and Erode government engineering colleges at a cost of Rs 3.1 crore,” he said, adding, “The internet of things will be taught to students at Karaikudi and Bodinayakanur engineering colleges at a cost of Rs 1.84 crore.”

Additive Manufacturing labs will be set up in Vellore, Thanjavur and Tiruchirapalli state-owned engineering colleges, the official said.

Stating that the labs will have state-of-the-art hardware and machinery, software, and instruments, enabling students to learn practical skills and carry out research activities, the official said, “these labs will make government engineering college students eligible for the best job opportunities in the country and abroad.”

Welcoming the move, Thirunavukkarasu, vice-chairman, Association of University Teachers, said “Poor students from rural areas will greatly benefit from these labs to learn new technical skills at no additional cost.”