Students from SC community can now apply for post-matric scholarships

CHENNAI: For the current academic year, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has invited candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) to apply for post-matric scholarships schemes.

The post-matric scholarship scheme is issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to aid students into pursuing higher education. The annual academic allowance in the scholarship ranges from Rs 2,500 to Rs 13,500.

As per the notification from the department, the annual income of parents and/or guardians of students availing scholarship should not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh. Further, for the scholarship, all recognised courses from Class 11 onwards will be considered from all State government/union territories. And, the focus will be on students from economically weaker backgrounds.

The eligibility for the scholarship include, compulsory non-refundable fees, including tuition fees with 10% extra allowance for students with disabilities. Students have been directed to apply for the scheme with a valid mobile number, Aadhaar number, Aadhaar-seeded bank account, income certificate, previous year’s mark sheet and caste certificate.

To avail the scholarship, students can apply on their respective state scholarship portals. For details on the guidelines and eligibility criteria, they can visit http://socialjustice.gov.in/schemes/25.

Meanwhile, TN Adi Dravidar Welfare department also provides post-matric scholarship and other scholarship schemes for Adi Dravidar, Tribal and Christian Adi Dravidar students. This is given by the respective State government under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, with the focus to provide monetary aid to meritorious students hailing from economically weaker sections of minority community.

As far as TN is concerned, further details on the scholarships can be procured through https://www.ssp.tn.gov.in/ (the State scholarship portal).