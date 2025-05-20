Students’ enrolment in TNEA crosses 2 lakh

CHENNAI: In less than three weeks after the registration started for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2025), the total number of students enrolled has crossed 2 lakh on Tuesday.

T Purushothaman, in charge of TNEA-2025, said that the registration for the engineering admissions began on May 7 with 14,462 applications. “On May 15, over 1.55 lakh students enrolled to get admissions in colleges affiliated to Anna University. As on May 20 (Tuesday) till 5 pm, the number had crossed 2.09 lakh,” he added.

“However, only 1.39 lakh students have paid the registration fees; out of which, 96,534 uploaded their required certificates and documents.”

Aspirants can register on www.tneaonline.org till June 6. Last date to upload original certificates is on or before June 9. Assigning a random number will be on June 11. The certificate verification (physically and online) is from June 10-20.

The much-anticipated rank list will be released on June 27. For any grievances about the rank list, contact the student’s grievances redressal cell from June 28 to July 2.